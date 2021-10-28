Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches ahead of tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura beat Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami. Fun energetic opener. Nyla pins Ryo after a swanton bomb.

* Kazarian beats Viktor Benjamin. Mostly a squash but Viktor got some stuff in for Kaz to come back from. Kaz taps him out with a rear naked choke.

* Riho squashed Kayla Sparks. Super fast match. Sparks is pinned after a 619, top rope stomp and a northern lights.

* FTR beat Waves & Curls. Love FTR wearing those AAA belts to the ring. Awesome comedy spot with Trayvon Jordan getting the hot tag but FTR is down. It’s a trap, big rig, Jordan takes the pin.

* Tay Conti destroys Little Mean Kathleen with three yakuza kicks and a DDT. LMK got a good squawk in there before she got dropped on her dome.

* Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta & Orange Cassidy beat The Acclaimed & Serpentico. Orange grabs the mic to epically retort to Max Caster’s rap. Word. Super hot quick match highlighted by Serpentico’s inability to get on the same page as his partners. Serpentico takes the pin after an orange punch.