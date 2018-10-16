Spoilers From Night Two of Impact Tapings

– Impact Wrestling taped more matches from New York City to air on future episodes in the coming weeks. The results are below, per PWInsider:

PRE-SHOW NOTES

Before the show, VIP ticket holders took a group photo with the Impact Knockouts.

Colby Corino and independent wrestling manager Matt Ryan are in the house.

No sign of Austin Aries backstage.

The company hosted the Boys & Girls Club of Queens as well as a basketball team from Yonkers, NY.

XPLOSION: Anthony Bowens vs. Fallah Bahh (with KM)

They had a good, competitive bout. Bowens worked over Bahh and was able to get him down to the mat, where he peppered him with punches. Bahh came back with several clotheslines and went for a charge in the corner but was kicked off. Bahh made a comeback and worked him over, nailing a big splash in the buckles. Bahh nailed a big powerslam. Bahh nailed the Bonsai Splash off the ropes and scored the pin.

Your winner, Fallah Bahh!

Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack

Some nice back and forth action early on as they kept reversing moves and finally shot dropkicks at each other in stereo before facing off to a nice round of applause. Mack worked over Swann, who fought back from underneath. Mack nailed a big running suplex for a two count. They fired back and forth with big chops.

Swann came off the ropes with a sunset flip for a two count. Mack drilled him and then trapped him in the ropes, coming off with a top rope elbow onto Swann. Swann went to the floor, where he was nailed with a pescado to the floor. He brought Swann back into the ring but could only score a two count. The crowd was really into the bout and began chanting, “This is awesome.”

They exchanged back and forth right hands. Swann began unleashing some kicks to the head, then a flip into a legdrop. He came off the ropes with a 450 splash for a two count. The crowd chanted, “This is Impact.”

Mack came back with some big boots and then a cannonball in the corner. He elevated Swann and drove him to the mat before hitting a standing moonsault press for a close two count. Mack worked over Swann, who came back with a springboard cutter, only to see Mack kick up at one. Swann went to the top and nailed a spinning 450 splash, with his knees coming down across Mack’s chest, and scored the pin.

Your winner, Rich Swann!

Fun match with some good back and forth action. The crowd really enjoyed this.

Gama Singh came out and cut a promo introducing the revamped Desi Hit Squad, Gama Singh Jr. and Rohit Raju.

Desi Hit Squad vs. The Beach Bums

Bums are a local team from WrestlePro in New Jersey. The Squad pretty much worked them over. The Bums made a comeback but were wiped out by Raju nailing one with a knee strike to the head, followed by Singh nailing a DVDR.

Your winners, the Desi Hit Squad!

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie

They had some nice back and forth wrestling early. Tessa went to the floor. Taya followed and went for a kick off the apron, but Tessa grabbed her leg and yanked it. Taya landed hard with a split on the apron and was then knocked off to the floor. Tessa hit a nice dive to the outside, then mocked Taya by yelling at her in Spanish. She brought Taya into the ring and scored a two count.

Tessa continued working her over, trying to force a double arm submission. Taya fought back but was drilled with a kick to the knee. Tessa snapped her throat-first into the ropes, then connected with a leaping kick to the back. Tessa came off the ropes, but Taya moved out of the way. Taya came back with a big dropkick to the head.

Taya began working her over with chops to the chest. Taya nailed a big back suplex for a two count. Tessa pulled herself up with the ropes. Blanchard caught her out of nowhere with a stunner. They went into a hot back and forth sequence before Taya drilled her with a curb stomp. Taya nailed a big moonsault off the top for a close two count.

Tessa went to the floor, where Taya nailed a flying bodypress. Back in the ring, Taya had Blanchard on the ropes and Tessa knew it, so she slugged the referee, causing a DQ.

Your winner by DQ, Taya Valkyrie!

Good match until the finish, obviously. The rivalry continues.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX with Konnan vs. Ethan Page & Matt Sydal

Ortiz started out with Sydal. Page and Santana tagged in. They took control of Santana and worked him over in the corner. Ortiz tried to get in the ring to help but was stopped and admonished by the referee. That allowed Page and Sydal to work Santana over.

They continued working over Santana for a long time, preventing him from making a tag out to Ortiz. Page came off the ropes with a big elbow for a two count. Santana finally fought them off and nailed the tag. Ortiz exploded with offensive maneuvers He nailed a splash in the corner on Page for a two count.

Santana nailed a stunner on Page, setting up Ortiz hitting a big suplex but Sydal broke up the pinfall. Page and Sydal came back to nail several double-team maneuvers, including a double kick to the head but Santana broke up the pinfall.

Sydal rolled up Ortiz, who kicked out and sent him into a Santana knee strike. LAX nailed their finisher and scored the pin.

Your winners, LAX!

Good, athletic tag match.

Scarlett Bordeaux came out. The implication was that she was scouting the next match.

Trevor Lee vs. Sami Callihan

Callihan and Lee went right after each other. Callihan nailed a big clothesline. Callihan nailed a DVDR for a two count and locked in a chinlock. Callihan caught Lee in the ropes and drilled him with hard shots. Lee came back with a nice backflipping slam. Lee went to the top and came off the top with a big moonsault on one of the Crists. He nailed a double stomp on Callihan and then kicked the other Crist. Lee went to the top but was shoved off roughly, bouncing off the ropes. Callihan nailed a piledriver for the pin.

Your winner, Sami Callihan!

Great, hard hitting match.

X-Division Champ Brian Cage came out and faced off with Callihan, shoving him down. Callihan grabbed the baseball bat. Cage told him to give it his best shot. Sami was caught and slammed and left him laying. Cage and Callihan glared at each other as OVE pulled Sami to the back.

The OGz with Eddie Kingston vs. Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix

They battled back and forth. Homicide tried to use a fork on Pentagon on the floor. OGz double shoulder-blocked Pentagon down to the mat. Hernandez nailed a big over the shoulder backbreaker on Fenix for a two count. Hernandez worked over Pentagon who finally made the hot tag. Fenix nailed a big springboard bodypress on Hernandez, then another on another springboard headbutt on Homicide.

They went into a series of dives, including Hernandez hitting a big one to floor. The OGz took control and worked over Fenix. Hernandez drove him to the mat with a sit-down powerbomb, but Pentagon made the save.

Everyone battled in the ring. Pentagon stomped Homicide off the top as Fenix held his legs open and landed LOW. It looked painful. Fenix hit a splash off his brother’s shoulders for a two count on Hernandez. King tossed an object into Homicide, but Fenix wiped him out with a superkick. Penta and Fenix doubleteamed Hernandez and took him down, then hit a series of moves off the top and scored the pin.

Your winners, Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix!

Real solid match mixing some hard hitting offense from the OGz and some amazing aerial stuff, especially from Fenix.

Jordynne Grace vs. Katarina

This is Grace’s debut. The crowd chanted “Jordynne’s gonna kill you.” Grace backed her into the corner but Katarina reversed it and kicked her in the gut, then used her foot to choke her. Grace used her power to elevate Katarina into the corner and slammed her back into the ring.

Katarina caught her with a running smash in the corner, but Grace used her power to avoid a right hand. She nailed several stiff shots to the chest and back. Katarina cut her off with a shoulderblock. Grace grabbed her in a bearhug and forced Katarina to submit.

Your winner, Jordynne Grace!

The crowd chanted for Grace after the match.

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Edwards dove right off on Moose and attacked him, and they brawled on the floor. Moose came back with a big dive off his own. They continued brawling with beers flying. They battled back into the ring and then back to the floor. Moose stomped him over and over. There was a lot of weapons shots and physicality. Most of it was outside my vantage point.

Moose brought him into the ring and finally the bell rang as they were officially in the ring. Moose worked over Edwards, with big stomps. Moose went for a suplex but Edwards blocked it. Edwards finally reversed and nailed the suplex himself. The crowd chanted for Edwards.

Moose charged but Edwards kicked him off. Edwards went to the turnbuckles but Moose leapt up and dropkicked him over the ropes to the floor. Moose went for a powerbomb, but Edwards turned it into a rana. Edwards worked him over with some hard shots against the ringpost. Edwards brought him back to the ring, nailing a sit-down powerbomb.

Moose made a comeback but missed a charge in the corner. Edwards nailed several chops and placed him on the buckles. Edwards went to the top, but Moose ripped at his face and nailed a chokeslam off the ropes for a two count. The crowd chanted for Moose. Moose charged but Eddie speared him and nailed a Jay-Driller for a two count. The crowd chanted, “This is Impact.”

Moose nailed a big sit-down chokeslam bomb but was too exhausted to make the cover. The referee began counting them both out on the mat, but they returned to their feet at nine. They exchanged punches, then chops. Moose caught him in the corner with a series of chops. Edwards fired back, and they just beat each other silly. They drilled each other with kicks. Moose rebounded off the ropes but was caught CLOBBERED with a big clothesline from Edwards that flipped him upside down.

Eddie went to the ropes and attempted a leaping rana, but Moose caught him and powerbomb him over the ropes onto the entrance ramp. Edwards came down brutally and it looked just evil with a disgusting thud. He sat up and then went back down. Alisha Edwards came out to check on him. Moose came out and walked past him and waited on the stage. He pointed at Alisha and said, “This is your husband?”

Moose charged down the ramp, but Edwards moved, and Moose crashed through the ropes into the ring. Edwards nailed an enziguiri but was caught and drilled with a big spear and pinned.

Your winner, Moose!

This was a hell of a match. They just beat the living hell out of each other. Just great.

Alisha checked on Eddie, who got a big ovation as he finally got up and walked out.

Eli Drake came to the ring with Joseph Park. Drake cut a promo about how men used to fight and decimate each other with their words but now it’s a business full of nerds who got into the business because they want to do violent things like death matches because of men like Abyss. Drake called himself the last of a dying breed. He said all Bound for Glory was violent crap and he was a victim of it, so he was canceling his open challenge and filing a lawsuit against Impact for having an unsafe working environment. He said he had hired a lawyer and asked Park to explain. Park explained how LAX vs. the OGz at BFG was dangerous and how they were lucky no one broke a leg. He said that when his brother Abyss chokeslammed Drake, that was also an example and they had filed a class action lawsuit earlier this week. He put over Abyss as he talked about it and Drake was not happy. He said there were other members of the class and was about to introduce them when Drake attacked him and beat the crap out of him with a chair, calling him a worthless, depleted fat loser whose body was broken down and now he wanted to try and ruin Drake’s career with that crap. Drake then returned and attacked him again. Everyone was great in their role here and Drake is on FIRE as a talker.

Keira Hogan (with Allie) vs. Su Yung

They battled with Hogan gaining control early with a kick off the corner. Yung went to the apron. Hogan went after her but was snapped backwards against the ropes. Yung tied her to the tree of woe and worked her over with kicks to the back. Yung nailed a neckbreaker in the corner, snapping Hogan down for a two count.

Hogan made a comeback and nailed a series of leaping elbows and forearms. Yung kicked her off during a charge in the corner. Hogan pulled her back up and nailed several kicks. Yung tossed her over the top to the ring ramp. She picked up Hogan and went for a move off her shoulders, but Allie prevented it. Yung faced off with her and Allie began freezing in place before backing off and walking to the back.

Hogan tossed Yung back in the ring but was caught coming through the ropes and nailed with a Hanging Pedigree. Yung spun her around and drove her to the mat, scoring the pin.

Your winner, Su Yung!

This looks like they are re-shot everything that they did last night, eliminating the over the top voodoo element of the angle.

Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross (with Moose)

They went back and forth early with some very physical action. Kross nailed him with a big clothesline in the corner then elevated Impact to the top rope for a superplex. Impact knocked him off and Kross rolled to the floor, but Moose got on the apron to argue with Impact and place himself between the Champion and Kross. The referee threw Moose out.

Kross drilled Impact with a big forearm and they slugged it out. Impact nailed a leaping forearm in the corner. He went to the top but Kross drilled him and he took a rough bump off the buckles into the barricades. Kross brought him back to the ring and began working over Impact’s leg. He nailed several kicks and scored a two count. Kross worked over Impact for some time but the Champion made a comeback and drilled him with a kick to the head. The crowd chanted for Impact.

Impact went for a move but Kross maneuvered him into an attempted Alabama Slam. Impact escaped and nailed a piledriver for a two count. Impact scored several two counts. Impact nailed a rolling neckbreaker for another two count. Impact went for a springboard move but was shoved off the ropes onto the ramp leading to the ring. They brawled up the ramp and to the stage.

Kross overpowered Impact and brought him back to the ring, hitting a Razor’s Edge from the ramp into the ring. He locked on a Boston Crab, trying to force a submission. Impact made it to the ropes. They continued the battle. Impact came off the top with a move. Impact went to grab him but Kross caught him and nailed a series of gutwrench suplexes. Kross went to lock on a choke but Impact escaped and nailed a big kick to the face.

Kross grabbed him by the throat but Impact fought him off and nailed a kick and Starship Pain for the pin.

Your winner and still Impact Wrestling Champion, Johnny Impact!

No Austin Aries appearance.