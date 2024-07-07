Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s episode of Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Atlantis Jr. def. Serpentico

* Taya Valkyrie def. Marina Shafir & Robyn Renegade

* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Dalton Castle & The Outrunners

* Billie Starkz def. McKenzie Morgan. Athena was out for the match with Starkz wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

* Diamante def. Nyx

* Lee Johnson & The Infantry def. The Dark Order