– Some spoilers for tonight’s Raw have come online ahead of the show. PWInsider reports that the current script has The Ultimate Deletion match set as the main event for the show.

In addition, Ronda Rousey and Samoa Joe are backstage at the show. Rousey is set for an in-ring promo, while there is no word on whether Samoa Joe will be used during the show. This is the first time Joe has been at TV since the Royal Rumble. Joe suffered a foot injury back in January and has been off WWE TV since.