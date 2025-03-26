Spoilers From This Week’s UWN TV Taping

The United Wrestling Network held their latest TV taping on Tuesday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Jeaux Brax def. Jack Cartwheel after Ice Williams got involved.

* Danny Limilight cut a promo and was interrupted by Scorpio Sky, who said he wanted a title shot. Austin Ace said that he had next shot and Sky couldn’t cut the lime; Limelight said he was going to beat them both.

* Vipress def. Alex Gracia

* UWN Television Championship Match: Zicky Dice def. Eye Candy Elliot

* Kenny King def. Fidel Bravo

* Jack Farmer & the Wolf Zaddies came out and the Zaddies challenged anyone to take their titles. Lights Camera Faction came out and it turned into a brawl.

* Scorpio Sky def. Josiah Jean

* UWN World Championship Match: Danny Limelight def. Ace Austin

* UWN Tag Team Championship Match: Wolf Zaddies def. Lights Camera Faction via DQ

* UWN Heritage Championship Match: EJ Sparks def. Stunt Marshall