– WWE taped matches before Tuesday’s Smackdown in Austin, Texas. The matches will air on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Drew Gulak defeated The Brian Kendrick.

* Ariya Daivari defeated a local enhancement talent via referee stoppage after Daivari pounded on the jobber.

* The Lucha House Party defeated TJP and Mike Kanellis in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match.