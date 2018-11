– WWE taped matches in Kansas City before Monday’s Raw. The matches will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dana Brooke defeated Alicia Fox. Dana won after a back & forth roll-up exchange.

* Apollo Crews and Tyler Breeze defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. Crews hit a gorilla press slam into a standing moonsault for the win.