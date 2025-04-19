– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo betrayed The Family, helping DarkState win the tag team bout at today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event. When it looked like The Family was on the same page, The Underboss betrayed The Don, Tony D’Angelo, with Lorenzo hitting D’Angelo with a low-blow. That allowed DarkState to score their finisher and the pinfall victory.

Lorenzo appeared to express anger at D’Angelo for “never trusting” him after the betrayal. You can view highlights and clips from the tag team bout below. You can check out 411’s live ongoing coverage for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver RIGHT HERE.