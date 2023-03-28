wrestling / News
Stacy Keibler’s WWE Hall of Fame Video Released
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
Stacy Keibler is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 class, and the company released a video celebrating the announcement. You can see the video below.
Keibler joins Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman and one more name to be announced in the 2023 class.
More Trending Stories
- Skye Blue Shares Her Journey To AEW, Credits Madison Rayne’s Coaching
- Trish Stratus Explains How Beth Phoenix Almost Joined Her Storyline With Mickie James
- Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
- Dominik Mysterio On If He Plans To Harass His Family During Other Holidays