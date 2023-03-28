wrestling / News

Stacy Keibler’s WWE Hall of Fame Video Released

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stacy Keibler WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

Stacy Keibler is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 class, and the company released a video celebrating the announcement. You can see the video below.

Keibler joins Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman and one more name to be announced in the 2023 class.

