wrestling / News

Stan Hansen Set for Highspots Virtual Signing Tonight

January 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
stan Hansen

Highspots.com will be hosting a live interactive signing tonight with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen. The stream will begin tonight at 7:00 pm EST on Highspots’ social platforms and YouTube channel.

Fans can purchase items for the signing at the above link.

The next Highspots virtual signing is set for Thursday, January 21 with Terry Funk.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots, Stan Hansen, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading