Stan Hansen Set for Highspots Virtual Signing Tonight
January 19, 2021
– Highspots.com will be hosting a live interactive signing tonight with WWE Hall of Famer Stan Hansen. The stream will begin tonight at 7:00 pm EST on Highspots’ social platforms and YouTube channel.
Fans can purchase items for the signing at the above link.
The next Highspots virtual signing is set for Thursday, January 21 with Terry Funk.
