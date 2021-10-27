Starboy Charlie Confirms He Has A Broken Leg After GCW Halloween Hootenanny

As we reported last night, GCW wrestler Starboy Charlie was injured following his match at Halloween Hootenanny. While attempting an assisted Sliced Bread #2, he came down wrong on his left leg and fell down holding it. He has now confirmed on Twitter that the leg is broken.

He wrote: “Thanks a lot for the love, positivity and kind words. My leg is broken, it sucks, but I’m gonna recover and come back soon hopefully. The medical terms are: a spiral fracture of the distal tibial diaphysis with a 5mm lateral displacement of the distal fracture fragment.”