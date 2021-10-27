wrestling / News

Starboy Charlie Confirms He Has A Broken Leg After GCW Halloween Hootenanny

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jimmy Iovine's Halloween Hootenanny Starboy Charlie

As we reported last night, GCW wrestler Starboy Charlie was injured following his match at Halloween Hootenanny. While attempting an assisted Sliced Bread #2, he came down wrong on his left leg and fell down holding it. He has now confirmed on Twitter that the leg is broken.

He wrote: “Thanks a lot for the love, positivity and kind words. My leg is broken, it sucks, but I’m gonna recover and come back soon hopefully. The medical terms are: a spiral fracture of the distal tibial diaphysis with a 5mm lateral displacement of the distal fracture fragment.

