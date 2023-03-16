Starboy Charlie on Why He Likes to Wrestle in Overalls

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert, Starboy Charlie explained the thought process of why he wrestles in overalls. He stated the following:

“I wear overalls in real life. Not the short short ones that I wear in the ring, but I just wear overalls. It’s kind of my style. I wanted to incorporate a little bit more of my personality and who I am outside of the ring to what I’m doing in the ring. There are a lot of great wrestlers who haven’t worn traditional wrestling gear. Jeff Hardy always wore the big gothic cargo pants, those are pretty cool too.”