Pantoja’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2025 Night 8 Review  

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 8

August 9th, 2025 | KBS Hall in Kyoto, Japan | Attendance: 746

We’re coming off the best night of the tournament so far so here’s hoping for more. It’s only the Blue Blocks in action today though.

Blue Stars A Block: Ami Sohrei [6] vs. Yuria Hime [0]

I just want to start by saying that I love this venue. Ami’s new power game is one of the better developments of the tournament, though she is coming off her first loss to Ruaka. Yuria was more than game to trade strikes with Ami but it was pretty clear early on that she was a bit overmatched there. Ami’s shots had more behind them and at one point she was daring Yuria to hit her back as hard. Yuria fared better when she applied a couple of submissions though it never felt like she was an actual threat. Ami won with Like Thunder in 8:53. More competitive than I expected and solid enough. [**½]

Blue Stars B Block: Konami [2] vs. Momo Kohgo [0]

Konami has hit a brick wall after starting 1-0 with a victory over Sareee. She’s hoping the winless Momo Kohgo is the answer to her problems. However, Momo came out firing and caused Konami to take a powder outside. Konami turned the tide out there, throwing Momo into chairs and using underhanded tactics to take control. Once back in the ring, things were move level with the two trading offense. I was surprised Momo got this much in, similar to my surprise at Yuria’s offensive output. Momo choked her out soon after though, winning in 7:42. Decent enough, though slightly below the previous bout. [**¼]

Blue Stars A Block: Aya Sakura [4] vs. Bozilla [6]

On paper, this should be similar to Sayaka/Natsuko from the last show. The big bully trying to overcome the powerhouse. Bozilla played her role well, bullying Aya right from the start. She did the typical stuff like throwing Aya into chairs but she also had standout moments like the wild press slam straight onto some of the women at ringside. That’s someone who understands how to use her size. Aya finally got something going by kicking away at Bozilla’s leg. Bozilla still didn’t take her seriously, asking for kicks to the back and looking to be impressed. That’s why it was great when Aya just decided to kick her in the head instead. Aya also wore her down with a triangle choke. Aya avoided one Vader Bomb but ate the second, surviving only by getting her foot on the bottom rope. She gave it one more near fall before Bozilla beat her with a sitout powerbomb in 10:15. Yeah, that was really good. It’s a simple formula, yet it works so well when executed properly, which was the case here. [***½]

Blue Stars A Block: Ruaka [3] vs. Saori Anou [5]

When Saori tried a lockup to start this, Ruaka instead raked her in the eyes. This features a HATE member so there was brawling outside and Saori got throw into a sea of chairs. Saori slowed the pace inside and grounded Ruaka with various submission holds. Ruaka was still able to get I some higher impact stuff like a running cross body. She seemed to be a step ahead of Saori until missing a senton and taking a fisherman suplex. Ruaka resorted to using her briefcase gimmick as a weapon, however, Saori countered her German Suplex into a pinning combination to win at the 7:19 mark. Certainly not must-see but another solid Ruaka match which is more than I typically expect. Good for her. [**¾]

Blue Stars B Block: Hina [2] vs. Ranna Yagami [2]

Ranna had a shot at Hina’s title earlier this year (**¾) and has a chance for redemption. They had a standoff to start and this was clearly a case of two girls being showcased as evenly matched. I don’t have much to say here because this was one of those matches that’s fine but totally forgettable and where nothing of real note feels like it happens. Ranna worked an armbar for a bit, while Hina responded with a pretty nice judo style hip throw and a half crab. They went into a counter exchange late that ended when Ranna got three on a pinning combination in 10:31. A bit long for them as some of what they did was kind of just there. Solid little match though some of these STARDOM flash pin finishes are convoluted to set up, like here. [**½]

Blue Stars B Block: Sareee [4] vs. Suzu Suzuki [5]

One of the more anticipated matches of the tournament. I’m stunned that this isn’t the main event. Right from the start, they were vicious with each other, holding nothing back on slaps, forearms, and kicks both in and out of the ring. That said, when they threw each other into chairs (I’m so tired of that spot btw) it looked super weak on both ends. Once they were back in the ring, we got back to the hard hitting stuff that was working. Sareee took her to the mat to do some limb damage but the true highlight was just watching them stiff the shit out of each other. They had a pretty dangerous idea when Suzu seemed to set up a piledriver on the apron. However, she landed in a way that totally protected Sareee even if it didn’t look great. From there, it was bigger bombs like German suplexes and running double stomps. Just as they were really getting going, time expired at the 15:00 mark. One of the better tournament matches as this was just a war between two of the best around. [****¼]

Blue Stars A Block: Miyu Amasaki [2] vs. Saya Iida [2]

Here’s a match that delivered another solid take on the quick wrestler against the powerhouse trope. However, they were able to have fun with it because while Saya is a powerhouse, she’s very mobile and can have different kinds of exchanges while still matching Miyu’s pace. Miyu’s array of DDTs was showcased throughout while Saya used that strength to run her over and stop her momentum. They got into a strike exchange late which I wasn’t expecting since that’s not Miyu’s wheelhouse. Saya ultimately won out with a spin-out Muscle Buster in 11:36. This was good, yet forgettable. [***¼]

Blue Stars B Block: HANAKO [5] vs. Momo Watanabe [8]

HANAKO has been booked way stronger than I expected, starting 2-0 before going to a draw with Suzu Suzuki. This was a hoss battle from the beginning. Momo is a bully heel who hits hard while HANAKO is the tallest woman on the roster. That made them ideal opponents in that way. The brawling went outside and, of course, HANAKO was thrown into chairs. Back in the ring, HANAKO continued to hold her own against women who are higher on the card. That said, some of the exchanges felt a bit awkward and didn’t click. Down the stretch, HANAKO hit a big boot and a lariat while Momo hit a Tiger Suplex. HANAKO survived the best Momo had to throw at her and then, when Ruaka interference backfired, HANAKO hit her finish to score a huge upset in 14:25. Not the strongest way to end the show. [**½]

Red Stars A Block Points Red Stars B Block Points Blue Stars A Block Points Blue Stars B Block Points Saya Kamitani 10 (5-0) Rina 8 (4-1) Bozilla 8 (3-0-2) Momo Watanabe 8 (4-1) Bea Priestley 6 (3-2) Natsuko Tora 8 (4-1) Ami Sohrei 8 (4-1) HANAKO 7 (3-0-1) Mei Seira 7 (3-1-1) AZM 7 (3-1-1) Saori Anou 7 (3-1-1) Suzu Suzuki 6 (2-0-2) Hanan 5 (2-2-1) Starlight Kid 5 (2-1-1) Aya Sakura 4 (2-2) Saree 5 (2-1-1) Lady C 4 (2-2) Natsupoi 4 (2-2) Saya Iida 4 (2-2) Ranna Yagami 4 (2-3) Azusa Inaba 4 (2-3) Tomoka Inaba 2 (1-3) Ruaka 3 (1-3-1) Konami 4 (2-3) Yuna Mizumori 2 (1-4) Sayaka Kurara 2 (1-4) Miyu Amasaki 2 (1-3) Hina 2 (1-3) Waka Tsukiyama 0 (0-4) Rian 0 (0-4) Yuria Hime 0 (0-4) Momo Kohgo 0 (0-4)