STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 3 Results & Updated Standings

The third day of the STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix took place on Sunday, and the results and updated standings are online. You can see the results from the Konosu, Saitama, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* BMI2000 def. Miyu Amasaki & Hina

* Giulia & Thekla def. Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori

* Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May def. Hazuki & Momo Kohgo

* Mayu Iwatani, Koguma & Saya Iida def. Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Lady C

* Megan Bayne, Maika & Mei Seira def. God’s Eye & HANAKO

* Blue Stars: MIRAI (2) def. Hanan (0)

* Red Stars: Natsupoi (4) def. Suzu Suzuki (0)

The updated standings are:

RED STARS

4 – Natsupoi

4 – Natsuko Tora

2 – Mayu Iwatani

2 – Syuri

2 – Tam Nakano

0 – Hazuki

0 – Starlight Kid

0 – Suzu Suzuki

0 – Saya Kamitani

0 – Ami Sourei

BLUE STARS

3 – Saori Anou

3 – Giulia

2 – Utami Hayashishita

2 – Maika

2 – Mariah May

2 – Momo Watanabe

2 – Mina Shirakawa

2 – MIRAI

0 – Hanan

0 – AZM