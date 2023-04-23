wrestling / News
STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom Results: New Champions Crowned, More
STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom took place on Sunday and saw the crowning of new champions, plus more. You can see the results from the Yokohama Arena show below, per Fightful:
* Yokohama Rumble: Mai Sakurai def. Waka Tsukiyama, HANAKO, Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Saya Iida, Lady C, Yuna Mizumori, Aya Sakura, Hina, Rina, Hanan, Ram Kaichow, Chanyota, Fukigen Death, Momoe Nakanishi, Super Strong Stardom Machine, Super Strong Stardom Giant Machine, and Super Strong Stardom Big Machine.
* Saki Kashima, Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Ruaka def. Thekla, Mariah May, Xena & Jessie
* Mei Seira & Starlight Kid def. AZM & Mei Suruga
* Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki def. Fuwa-chan & Hazuki
* It was announced that the 5STAR Grand Prix will start on July 23rd and run through September 30th.
* Himeka’s Retirement Match: Maika def. Himeka
* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: The New Eras def. 7Upp
* Artist of Stardom Championship Match: REstart def. PROMINENCE
* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: Mina Shirakawa def. Saya Kamitani
* Syuri def. Chihiro Hashimoto
* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani def. Mercedes Moné
* World of Stardom Championship Match: Tam Nakano def. Giulia
