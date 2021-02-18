STARDOM Announces Full Lineup for All Star Dream Cinderella Card at Nippon Budokan

– Earlier today, World Wonder Ring STARDOM held a press conference for the promotion’s upcoming All Star Dream Cinderella event. The event is slated for March 3 at the Nippon Budokan. The full card was also announced for the event by executive producer Rossy Ogawa. Here’s the full lineup, courtesy of Stardom’s website:

* High Speed Championship Match: AZM (c) vs. NatsuPoi

* Goddess of Stardom Tag Team Championship Match: Maika & Himeka (c) vs. Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima

* Stardom All-Star Rumble: Bea Priestley, Mina Shirakawa, Sayaka Unagi, Starlight Kid, Saya Iida, Gokigen, Lady C, Chitose Nagayo, Kyoko Inoue, Mima Shimoda, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Emi Sakura, Rin Kadokura, Mei Hoshizuki, Yuzuki Aikawa, Yoko Bito, Miho Wakizawa, Hiromi Mimura, Yuna Manase, Yuri Haruka, Koguma, Momoe Nakanishi.

* Momo Watanabe vs Nanae Takahashi

* SWA World Championship Match: Shuri (c) vs. Konami

* Mayu Iwatani vs Yoshiko

* World of Stardom Championship Match: Shimi Hayashishita (c) vs. Saya Kamitani

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match vs. Hair: Giulia (c) vs. Tamu Nakano (Loser has to cut their hair)