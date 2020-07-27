wrestling / News
STARDOM Announces Wrestlers and Schedule For 5Star GP Tournament
STARDOM has announced the list of wrestlers that will take part in the upcoming 5Star GP Tournament, as well as the schedule. The tournament begins on August 8 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. There will be seven tournament shows before the finals on September 19.
Red Stars Block:
Mayu Iwatani
Giulia
Tam Nakano
Konami
Starlight Kid
Saya Kamitani
Death Yama-San
Himeka
Blue Stars Block:
Momo Watanabe
Utami Hayashishita
Jungle Kyona
ASM
Natsuko Tora
Saki Kashima
Syuri
Maika
Tournament Dates:
August 8: Korakuen Hall
August 9: Korakuen Hall
August 29: Niigata
August 30: Takaoka
September 12: Fukuoka
September 13: Fukuoka
September 19 (Finals): Korakuen Hall
