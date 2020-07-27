STARDOM Announces Wrestlers and Schedule For 5Star GP Tournament

STARDOM has announced the list of wrestlers that will take part in the upcoming 5Star GP Tournament, as well as the schedule. The tournament begins on August 8 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. There will be seven tournament shows before the finals on September 19.

Red Stars Block:

Mayu Iwatani

Giulia

Tam Nakano

Konami

Starlight Kid

Saya Kamitani

Death Yama-San

Himeka

Blue Stars Block:

Momo Watanabe

Utami Hayashishita

Jungle Kyona

ASM

Natsuko Tora

Saki Kashima

Syuri

Maika

Tournament Dates:

August 8: Korakuen Hall

August 9: Korakuen Hall

August 29: Niigata

August 30: Takaoka

September 12: Fukuoka

September 13: Fukuoka

September 19 (Finals): Korakuen Hall