wrestling / News
Stardom, Dragon Gate, And DDT To Run Events With An Audience This Week
– Things are slowly starting to resume in Japan as DDT ran a show on Friday, Mar. 20 with a live audience. Fans had their temperature checked before entering the building.
As previously reported, Stardom will hold is Cinderella Tournament on Mar. 24 from Korakuen Hall. Fans will be allowed to attend the event. They will undergo a temperature check and masks will be passed out. Dragon Gate will hold an event on Sunday.
Officials met on Thursday and determined that the virus spreading has been limited to three parts of Japan (Parts of Tokyo, but not the entire city, prefectures of Aichi, whose main city is Nagoya, and Hyogo, whose main city is Kobe.)
The panel recommended that areas of Japan with low numbers of coronavirus cases can consider resuming classes and sporting events. They still warned against large gatherings in small enclosed areas.
More Trending Stories
- Gail Kim On Whether Her Work With Awesome Kong Paved the Way For Women’s Evolution, TNA Giving Knockouts an Opportunity
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Steve Austin Being Dishonest Triggered Him and Led To His Decision to Fire Austin From WCW
- Braun Strowman Says Lance Archer Is the ‘Value Brand’ Version Of Him, Archer Responds
- Edge Believes Holding WrestleMania 36 During Coronavirus is Important