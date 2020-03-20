– Things are slowly starting to resume in Japan as DDT ran a show on Friday, Mar. 20 with a live audience. Fans had their temperature checked before entering the building.

As previously reported, Stardom will hold is Cinderella Tournament on Mar. 24 from Korakuen Hall. Fans will be allowed to attend the event. They will undergo a temperature check and masks will be passed out. Dragon Gate will hold an event on Sunday.

Officials met on Thursday and determined that the virus spreading has been limited to three parts of Japan (Parts of Tokyo, but not the entire city, prefectures of Aichi, whose main city is Nagoya, and Hyogo, whose main city is Kobe.)

The panel recommended that areas of Japan with low numbers of coronavirus cases can consider resuming classes and sporting events. They still warned against large gatherings in small enclosed areas.