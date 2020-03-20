wrestling / News

STARDOM To Stream Cinderella Tournament Live For Free

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Bushiroad

STARDOM has announced that they will stream their annual Cinderella tournament for free on Youtube. It will air from Korakuen Hall on March 24. The event airs at 5:30 AM ET (2:30 AM PT, 9:30 AM GMT, 6:30 PM Japan). STARDOM previously held an empty arena show that they also streamed on Youtube.

