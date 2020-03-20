STARDOM To Stream Cinderella Tournament Live For Free

STARDOM has announced that they will stream their annual Cinderella tournament for free on Youtube. It will air from Korakuen Hall on March 24. The event airs at 5:30 AM ET (2:30 AM PT, 9:30 AM GMT, 6:30 PM Japan). STARDOM previously held an empty arena show that they also streamed on Youtube.

