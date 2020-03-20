wrestling / News
STARDOM To Stream Cinderella Tournament Live For Free
March 20, 2020 | Posted by
STARDOM has announced that they will stream their annual Cinderella tournament for free on Youtube. It will air from Korakuen Hall on March 24. The event airs at 5:30 AM ET (2:30 AM PT, 9:30 AM GMT, 6:30 PM Japan). STARDOM previously held an empty arena show that they also streamed on Youtube.
On March 24, the first round of the 2020 Cinderella Tournament will air LIVE and FREE from Korakuen Hall on Youtube!
6:30 PM Japan
5:30 AM Eastern
2:30 AM Pacific
9:30 AM GMT
https: //www.youtube.com/user/2010stardom/
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) March 20, 2020
