STARDOM Empty Arena Show Released Online: Lumberjack Match Main Event, More
March 8, 2020 | Posted by
STARDOM held an empty arena show on Sunday, which aired live on YouTube. The promotion has canceled its live events through March 22nd due to the coronavirus, but held a show at Korakuen Hall with no audience and streamed it on YouTube. The video is below, plus results per Wrestling Inc:
* Battle Royal: Super Strong Starlight Machine wins
* Natsuko Tora defeated Super Strong Starlight Machine
* Hana Kimura and Jungle Kyona defeated Giulia and Maika
* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: Bea Priestley and Jamie Hayter (c) defeated Momo Watanabe and Utami Hayashish-ta
* Lumberjack Match: Mayu Iwatani defeated Saki Kashima
