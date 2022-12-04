STARDOM Goddess of Stardom Tag League Finals Results: Tournament Winners Crowned, More

STARDOM held the finals of their Goddess of Stardom Tag League on Sunday, with the tournament winners crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Blue Goddess Block: 02line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki) (4) def. Wa KaWild Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & SAKI) (2)

* Blue Goddess Block: The New Eras (MIRAI & Ami Sourei) (9) def. wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) (2)

* Blue Goddess Block: FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) (10) def. MaiHime (Maika & Himeka) (10)

* Blue Goddess Block: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (11) def. BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) (8)

* Red Goddess Block: KARATE BRAVE (Syuri & Tomoka Inaba) (9) def. Mai Fair Lady (Mai Sakurai & Lady C) (0)

* Red Goddess Block: Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) (6) def. We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death) (4)

* Red Goddess Block: Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid) (9) def. Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla) (8)

* Red Goddess Block: AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) (10) def. meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) (10)

* Goddess of Stardom Tag League Finals: 7Upp def. AphroditE