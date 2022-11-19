– STARDOM held its GOLD RUSH 2022 event earlier today. The card was held at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan with an announced attendance of 1,620 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:

* BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) beat STARS (Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) and Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Miyu Amasaki)

* High-Speed Championship: AZM (c) beat Momoka Hanazono to retain the title.

* Moneyball Scramball Tournament First Round: Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) beat Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama

* Moneyball Scramball Tournament First Round: STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma) beat God’s Eye (Tomoka Inaba, MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

* Red Goddess Block: Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid) (3) beat We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death) (2)

* Blue Goddess Block: MaiHime (Maika & Himeka) (6) beat 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (3)

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani (c) vs. KAIRI ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. Kamitani retained her title as a result.

* World of Stardom Championship: Syuri (c) beat Utami Hayashishita to retain the title.

* Moneyball Scramble Tournament TLC Match Final: STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma) beat Donna del Mondo (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai) to win the tournament.

Also, here are the updated point standings for the Tag League Tournament:

Red Goddess Block

8 – AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani)

6 – Mafia Bella (Giulia & Thekla)

4 – meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi)

3 – Black Desire (Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid)

3 – Karate Brave (Syuri & Tomoka Inaba)

2 – We Love Tokyo Sports (Saki Kashima & Fukigen Death)

2 – Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo)

0 – Mai Fair Lady (Mai Sakurai & Lady C)

Blue Goddess Block

8 – BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka)

6 – MaiHime (Maika & Himeka)

4 – FWC (Hazuki & Koguma)

3 – The New Eras (MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

3 – 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu)

2 – 02line (AZM & Miyu Amasaki)

2 – Wa KaWild Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & SAKI)

2 – wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida)