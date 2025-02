STARDOM Path of Thunder Results: Starlight Kid Defends, More

STARDOM held their PPV event Path of Thunder earlier today at the Light Cube Utsunomiya in Utsunomiya, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Mayu Iwatani def. Yuria Hime

* God’s Eye (Lady C, Saki Kashima, Ranna Yagami & Tomoka Inaba) def. Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou, Natsupoi, Yuna Mizumori & Aya Sakura)

* AZM def. Akira Kurogane, Fukigen Death, and Waka Tsukiyama

* EXV (Maika, HANAKO & Rian) def. H.A.T.E. (Momo Watanabe, Thekla & Ruaka) and STARS (Momo Kohgo, Hazuki & Koguma)

* Konami & Azusa Inaba def. Syuri & Kiyoka Kotatsu

* Tam Nakano & Sayaka Kurara def. Saya Kamitani & Natsuko Tora

* Future of Stardom Championship: Hina def. Miyu Amasaki (c)

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship: wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) (c) def. CRAZY STAR (Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira)

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Starlight Kid (c) def. Rina