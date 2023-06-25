STARDOM Sunshine 2023 Results 6.25.23: 5STAR Grand Prix Blocks Revealed, More

STARDOM returned with Sunshine 2023 on Sunday morning, with the 5STAR Grand Prix blocks revealed and more. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Hanan, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo def. Yuna Mizumori, Waka Tsukiyama & Aya Sakura

* Nanae Takahashi def. HANAKO

* The 5STAR Grand Prix Blocks were revealed:

RED STARS BLOCK: Ami Sourei, Natsuko Tora, Hazuki, Natsupoi, Starlight Kid, Suzu Suzuki, Syuri, Saya Kamitani, Mayu Iwatani, and Tam Nakano

BLUE STARS BLOCK: Utami Hayashishita, Hanan, Mariah May, Giulia, Mina Shirakawa, AZM, MIRAI, Momo Watanabe, Saori Anou and Maika

* Syuri def. Xena

* KAIRI & meltear def. Maika, Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira

* Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match: Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa def. MIRAI & Ami Sourei

* Artist of Stardom Championship Steel Cage Match:: Giulia, Mai Sakurai & Thekla def. Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma

* Giulia challenged Willow Nightingale to a match for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

* Loser Leaves Unit Steel Cage Match: Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM, Hina, Miyu Amasaki & Lady C) def. Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima, Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Rina & Ruaka). Saki Kashima is no longer a member of Oedo Tai.