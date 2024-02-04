STARDOM Supreme Fight 2024 Results 2.4.24): Saori Anou Defends Title, More

STARDOM held their Supreme Fight 2024 show on Sunday, with the Wonder of Stardom Championship defended in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Mai Sakurai def. HANAKO, Ruaka, & Ranna Yagami

* wing*gori def. God’s Eye Ami Sourei & Saki Kashima

* Future of Stardom Championship Match: Rina def. Yuzuki

* Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe def. Lady C & Miyu Amasaki

* Tam Nakano & Yuna Mizumori def. Mina Shirakawa & Waka Tsukiyama

* High-Speed Championship Match: Mei Seira fought Hazuki to a time-limit draw

* Mayu Iwatani, Utami Hayashishita, Nanae Takahashi & AZM def. Giulia, Suzu Suzuki, Syuri & MIRAI

* Wonder of Stardom Championship Match: Saori Anou def. Starlight Kid