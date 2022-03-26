STARDOM World Climax 2022 Results 3.26.22: Kairi Sane Returns to the Ring

– Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane made her previously announced return to World Wonder Ring STARDOM for today’s World Climax 2022 show in Tokyo, Japan. Kairi teamed with Mayu Iwatani in a tag team match again Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka in a winning effort.

Today’s event was held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan and streamed on STARDOM World. Below are some results, courtesy of STARDOM’s official website:

* Future of STARDOM Championship: Hanan (c) beat Rina at 7 minutes 5 seconds.

* MIRAI beat Saya Iida at 10 minutes 23 seconds.

* Trios Tag Team Gauntlet: Himeka, Natsupoi, & Mai Sakurai beat Mina Shirakawa, Momo Kohgo, & Waka Tsukiyama and Saki Kashima, Fukigen Death, & Ruaka and AZM, Lady C, & Miyu Amasaki.

* Risa Sera & Suzu Suzuki beat Thekla & Maika at 10 minutes 27 seconds.

* Goddesses of STARDOM Tag Team Championships: Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe beat Hazuki & Koguma (c) to capture the titles at 14 minutes 8 seconds.

* KAIRI (aka Kairi Sane) & Mayu Iwatani beat Tam Nakano & Unagi Sayaka at 17 minutes 36 seconds.

* Wonder of STARDOM Championship: Saya Kamitani (c) beat Utami Hayashishita at 27 minutes 11 seconds.

* World of STARDOM Championship: Syuri (c) beat Giulia at 26 minutes 54 seconds.