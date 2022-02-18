wrestling / News

Kairi Sane Officially Returns To STARDOM

February 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kairi Sane Stardom Image Credit: STARDOM

Kairi Sane officially returned to STARDOM in Japan this morning after appearing at a press conference for the company. She will be using the name KAIRI going forward. She will make her in-ring return at the STARDOM World Climax shows on March 26 and 27 in Sumo Hall. During the press conference, Unagi Sayaka and Tam Nakano showed interest in matches with Kairi, while it was hinted that Mayu Iwatani will be her tag team partner. She was later attacked by Oedo Tai. Her last match with STARDOM was in 2017, shortly before she signed with WWE. Her contract with WWE expired this month.

