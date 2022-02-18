Kairi Sane Officially Returns To STARDOM

Kairi Sane officially returned to STARDOM in Japan this morning after appearing at a press conference for the company. She will be using the name KAIRI going forward. She will make her in-ring return at the STARDOM World Climax shows on March 26 and 27 in Sumo Hall. During the press conference, Unagi Sayaka and Tam Nakano showed interest in matches with Kairi, while it was hinted that Mayu Iwatani will be her tag team partner. She was later attacked by Oedo Tai. Her last match with STARDOM was in 2017, shortly before she signed with WWE. Her contract with WWE expired this month.

KAIRI wants to tag with Mayu Iwatani vs Tam Nakano & Unagi Sayaka at Ryogoku Kokugikan, which is a 2 day event, March 26 & 27! pic.twitter.com/aAKSZub2Tg — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022

Oedo Tai attacked KAIRI at the end of the press conference. You can bet this isn't the end of it! pic.twitter.com/6ft23aZpUP — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022

KAIRI: "I'm in my best condition ever." https://t.co/zWNxbffZDt — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022

She is officially KAIRI (all caps, no last name). — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022

Kairi will participate at Ryogoku Kokugikan on March 26 & 27. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) February 18, 2022