STARDOM World Rendezvous Results 7.28.24: New World of Stardom Champion, More

STARDOM World Rendezvous took place on Sunday morning, with a new World of Stardom Champion crowned and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Yuna Mizumori def. Ruaka, Rian, and Momo Kohgo

* High-Speed Championship Match: Mei Seira def. Saya Kamitani

* Blue Stars A Block Qualifying Match: Miyu Amasaki def. Lady C

* HANAKO def. Aya Sakura

* Hina, Saki Kashima & Ranna Yagami won a five-team Gauntlet Match

* Syuri def. Konami via DQ

* Eye Contact def. meltear

* World of Stardom Championship Match:Natsuko Tora def. Maika after Saya Kamitani turned on Maika and joined Oedo Tai. Tora announced that the group is now called HATE.