STARDOM World Rendezvous Results 7.28.24: New World of Stardom Champion, More
July 28, 2024 | Posted by
STARDOM World Rendezvous took place on Sunday morning, with a new World of Stardom Champion crowned and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Yuna Mizumori def. Ruaka, Rian, and Momo Kohgo
* High-Speed Championship Match: Mei Seira def. Saya Kamitani
* Blue Stars A Block Qualifying Match: Miyu Amasaki def. Lady C
* HANAKO def. Aya Sakura
* Hina, Saki Kashima & Ranna Yagami won a five-team Gauntlet Match
* Syuri def. Konami via DQ
* Eye Contact def. meltear
* World of Stardom Championship Match:Natsuko Tora def. Maika after Saya Kamitani turned on Maika and joined Oedo Tai. Tora announced that the group is now called HATE.