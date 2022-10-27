wrestling / News

STARDOM Wrestler Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Syuri Image Credit: STARDOM

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced that STARDOM wrestler Syuri has topped the PWI Women’s 150 list, dethroning last year’s #1 Bianca Belair. This is the first time that Syuri has ranked at #1 after she placed at #7 last year. The full top ten can be seen below.

1. Syuri
2. Bianca Belair
3. Thunder Rosa
4. Becky Lynch
5. Jade Cargill
6. Jordynne Grace
7. Saya Kamitani
8. Charlotte Flair
9. Starlight Kid
10. Taya Valkyrie

The list focuses on in-ring success with the evaluation period taking place from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. It grades wrestlers based on In-Ring Achievement (championships, tournaments, win-loss record), Influence (in one’s home promotion and the industry at large), Technical Ability, Breadth and Quality of Competition and finally, Activity. The full issue will be released in January, and can be pre-ordered here.

