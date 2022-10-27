STARDOM Wrestler Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced that STARDOM wrestler Syuri has topped the PWI Women’s 150 list, dethroning last year’s #1 Bianca Belair. This is the first time that Syuri has ranked at #1 after she placed at #7 last year. The full top ten can be seen below.

1. Syuri

2. Bianca Belair

3. Thunder Rosa

4. Becky Lynch

5. Jade Cargill

6. Jordynne Grace

7. Saya Kamitani

8. Charlotte Flair

9. Starlight Kid

10. Taya Valkyrie

The 2022 PWI #Womens150 is @we_are_stardom struck! This issue features an EXCLUSIVE interview (in English) with #1 ranked @syuri_wv3s, who is the first wrestler in a joshi promotion to top the list. BUY DIGITAL: https://t.co/hb7kg56p4N

PREORDER PRINT: https://t.co/Jp1hmW3KAD pic.twitter.com/Kwht14hRhA — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 27, 2022

The list focuses on in-ring success with the evaluation period taking place from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. It grades wrestlers based on In-Ring Achievement (championships, tournaments, win-loss record), Influence (in one’s home promotion and the industry at large), Technical Ability, Breadth and Quality of Competition and finally, Activity. The full issue will be released in January, and can be pre-ordered here.