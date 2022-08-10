Starrcast Files Trademark For Southwest Championship Wrestling

PWInsider reports that on August 5, Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast filed for a trademark for Southwest Championship Wrestling. The company was ran by the late Joe Blanchard from 1978 to 1985. It was based in San Antonio, TX and was the first wresting company on the USA Network. After that deal ended, the WWF came in.

Wrestlers who worked for SCW include Tully Blanchard, Gino Hernandez, Austin Idol, Dick Murdoch, Al Perez, Bruiser Brody, The Funks and more.

The trademark was for:

-Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.