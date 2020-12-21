wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match Announced For This Week’s Friday Night Smackdown
WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens again on this Friday’s Smackdown in a steel cage match. Reigns defeated Owens at TLC after interference from Jey Uso.
It’s not the only title match on the show, as Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental title against Big E.
At WWE TLC, Universal Champion Roman Reigns employed the help of his cousin Jey Uso to add to his overall advantage against the ultra-resilient Kevin Owens and ultimately secured the victory in an absolutely brutal Tables, Ladders & Chair Match.
But there will be no one and nothing to help either Superstar when they are locked inside the unforgiving steel on the blue brand. KO challenges The Big Dog a Universal Championship Rematch inside a Steel Cage, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for The Miz Cashing in MITB Briefcase (Possible Spoilers)
- Lana: ‘I’m Genuinely Heartbroken to be Taken Out of WWE TLC’
- Bruce Prichard On Madusa Throwing WWE Women’s Title In Trash On WCW Nitro, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix