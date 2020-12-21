Steel Cage Match Announced For This Week’s Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend against Kevin Owens again on this Friday’s Smackdown in a steel cage match. Reigns defeated Owens at TLC after interference from Jey Uso.

It’s not the only title match on the show, as Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental title against Big E.

At WWE TLC, Universal Champion Roman Reigns employed the help of his cousin Jey Uso to add to his overall advantage against the ultra-resilient Kevin Owens and ultimately secured the victory in an absolutely brutal Tables, Ladders & Chair Match.

But there will be no one and nothing to help either Superstar when they are locked inside the unforgiving steel on the blue brand. KO challenges The Big Dog a Universal Championship Rematch inside a Steel Cage, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.