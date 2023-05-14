Steph De Lander On How She Teamed Up With Matt Cardona, Wants To Win a Title In GCW

Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona have been a force to be reckoned with on the indies of late, and DeLander recently discussed how the team-up came do be. The WWE NXT alumni recently spoke with Pario Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Cardona first approaching her about teaming up: “During the tour, he came up to me & said he had a question for me. Instantly the anxiety in my hand had me thinking ‘What have I done, this is bad.’ But then he asked how I felt about teaming with him on the indies & being his ‘heater’. In my head, I thought ‘Wow, this is a huge opportunity. Surely this can’t be real.’”

On agreeing to do it: “I was meant to stay in Australia a few extra days to spend time with my family but there was a GCW that weekend so I thought about it and knew I’ve got to go… This year especially is about my career because I took 6 months off after being released, so now I really have to make that decision & really get the ball rolling.”

On feeling her creative spark return with Cardona: “The handcuffs are off now. If we have a promo idea we call our video guy & do it. We have a bunch of ideas coming up & I’m so excited for some of the shit that we’re going to do.”

On her wrestling goals: “I want to win a title in GCW. I want to be in as many different places as possible. I want to wrestle for Progress in England & WXW in Germany. I’m looking to get into Mexico, I want to go to Japan & I’ve also never wrestled in Canada. I would love to wrestle Mickie James & I’d like to have a match with Kamille, I think that would be a really cool match up.”