Impact Wrestling News: Stephan Bonnar vs. Moose Set for Victory Road, Updated Lineup for Operation Override

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stephan Bonnar

– UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar will face Moose this Saturday at Victory Road. The upcoming special will air on Impact+ and FITE.tv. The event will be held at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, Oklahoma. You can check out that match announcement for Stephan Bonnar vs. Moose below.

– Impact Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s Operation Override. The event will be streamed live on Twitch from Lawton, Oklahoma at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

* Rich Swann vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju
* Michael Elgin vs. Fuego Del Sol
*Rosemary vs. Desiderata vs. Kiera vs. Taya for the Knockouts Championship
* Moose vs. Hawk
* Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Step Brothas
* Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight
* Mahabali Shera vs. Flex Zebra

