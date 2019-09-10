wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Stephan Bonnar vs. Moose Set for Victory Road, Updated Lineup for Operation Override
– UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar will face Moose this Saturday at Victory Road. The upcoming special will air on Impact+ and FITE.tv. The event will be held at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, Oklahoma. You can check out that match announcement for Stephan Bonnar vs. Moose below.
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation has drawn a line and @ufc Hall of Famer @StephanBonnar is stepping up to face him THIS SATURDAY at #VictoryRoad!
TICKETS: https://t.co/MBUaw8ITJM@IMPACTPlusApp @ShamrockKen pic.twitter.com/VyTK0HpaLo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2019
– Impact Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s Operation Override. The event will be streamed live on Twitch from Lawton, Oklahoma at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
* Rich Swann vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju
* Michael Elgin vs. Fuego Del Sol
*Rosemary vs. Desiderata vs. Kiera vs. Taya for the Knockouts Championship
* Moose vs. Hawk
* Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Step Brothas
* Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards in a Street Fight
* Mahabali Shera vs. Flex Zebra
