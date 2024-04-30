Stephanie McMahon, NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Appear On WWE Raw

The Draft episode of WWE Raw had a couple special guest appearances in Stephanie McMahon and NFL star Patrick Mahomes. Monday night’s show saw McMahon appear in order to announce the first round of draft picks, which included Imperium and Damage CTRL heading to Raw while Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens were drafted to stay on Smackdown.

Meanwhile Mahomes appeared alongside Logan Paul, who announced the round two picks. Jey Uso came out and confronted Paul and Mahomes. Paul and Uso traded barbs until Finn Balor and JD McDonagh came out and assaulted Uso. Mahomes handed Paul his Super Bowl rings and he tried to swing on Uso, but hit McDonagh instead. Braun Strowman, who had been drafted to Raw in round two, then made his return and took out Balor.