WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Praises WWE Roster and Staff, Creative Team for New Day Graphic Novel, Canvas 2 Canvas Features HIAC

– Stephanie McMahon posted a message on Instagram yesterday, discussing the 20th anniversary of Smackdown last Friday. The show also marked the debut of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. You can check out the message she posted below.

“Nights like last night don’t happen without every single person who touches our business. From anyone who’s ever stepped foot inside the squared circle – Superstars, refs, and ring announcers alike; to every fan who’s ever watched a match; to those who set up and tear down the sets, chairs and the rings, drive the trucks, make the gear, do the makeup, cook the food, secure the pathways, produce the talent, write the shows, hold the lights, mics, and cameras, shoot the pictures, create the music, design the artwork, call the matches, edit the footage, capture the data, post the content, clean the arenas, direct the traffic, tell the stories and so many more…thank you everyone for making last night and every night possible. @wwe @foxtv #WWEUniverse #SmackDownOnFox”

– BOOM! Comics announced the creative team for an upcoming graphic novel for The New Day that’s due out next year. The comic will be written by Evan Narcisse and Austin Walker, with art by Daniel Bayliss.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, which features new artwork for Hell in a Cell 2019. You can check out that video below.