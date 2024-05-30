UPDATE: Stephanie Vaquer made her AEW debut sooner than expected, appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Vaquer came out following Mercedes Mone’s first TBS Championship defense against Skye Blue to confront the champion, as you can see below.

Vaquer stood on the ramp and stared down Mone, holding up the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Mone was in the match to determine the first holder of that title, losing to Willow Nightingale last May.

ORIGINAL: CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer is set to appear in AEW soon, as revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show featured a video package teasing that the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion & CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion is coming soon to the company.

The reveal comes as AEW gears up for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is set to take place on June 30 and air live on PPV.