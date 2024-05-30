wrestling / News
UPDATED: Stephanie Vaquer Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite
UPDATE: Stephanie Vaquer made her AEW debut sooner than expected, appearing on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Vaquer came out following Mercedes Mone’s first TBS Championship defense against Skye Blue to confront the champion, as you can see below.
Vaquer stood on the ramp and stared down Mone, holding up the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship. Mone was in the match to determine the first holder of that title, losing to Willow Nightingale last May.
Is #NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer calling her shot against #TBS Champion Mercedes Moné?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Steph_Vaquer | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/XIzmLS2s14
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
ORIGINAL: CMLL star Stephanie Vaquer is set to appear in AEW soon, as revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show featured a video package teasing that the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion & CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion is coming soon to the company.
The reveal comes as AEW gears up for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which is set to take place on June 30 and air live on PPV.
Here is an exclusive look at the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women's Champion & CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@njpwglobal | @CMLL_OFICIAL | @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/l7yKekV9mR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes