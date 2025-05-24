– During a recent interview with Will Richardson for WFLA News Channel 8, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer discussed competing on both WWE Raw compared to NXT. According to the champ, she doesn’t see them all that differently.

Vaquer noted (via Fightful), “I don’t feel a big difference for me. Like, I feel on home. RAW, NXT, I feel home, and I don’t feel big difference.”

Stephanie Vaquer defends her NXT Women’s Title tomorrow against Jordynne Grace at WWE NXT Battleground 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.