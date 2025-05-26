wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Retains Women’s Title Over Jordynne Grace At NXT Battleground
Jordynne Grace presented one hell of a challenge to Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Title at Battleground, but the champ walked away with her title reign intact. Vaguer beat Grace on Sunday’s PPV, pulling out all the stops in an effort to put her challenger away. She ultimately picked up the win with the Spiral Tap to retain.
Vaquer’s title reign stands at 76 days, having defeated Giulia for the championship at NXT Roadblock in March. You can see highlights from the match below:
.@Steph_Vaquer was ROLLING, but @JordynneGrace just stopped her in her tracks and gave @BookerT5x a cold stare… 😲#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/E818y5hZKW
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
The Devil's Kiss has come to Tampa!@Steph_Vaquer is on cruise control 😮💨#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/fnhDc3tZEQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
😳 😳 😳@JordynneGrace is on a mission! 😤#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/CaBf9rQejz
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
😱 😱 😱 @Steph_Vaquer just sent @JordynneGrace FLYING through the barricade!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/RjS2YnXNxw
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
😱 😱 😱 @Steph_Vaquer just sent @JordynneGrace FLYING through the barricade!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/RjS2YnXNxw
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
