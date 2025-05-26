wrestling / News

Stephanie Vaquer Retains Women’s Title Over Jordynne Grace At NXT Battleground

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie Vaquer NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

Jordynne Grace presented one hell of a challenge to Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Title at Battleground, but the champ walked away with her title reign intact. Vaguer beat Grace on Sunday’s PPV, pulling out all the stops in an effort to put her challenger away. She ultimately picked up the win with the Spiral Tap to retain.

Vaquer’s title reign stands at 76 days, having defeated Giulia for the championship at NXT Roadblock in March. You can see highlights from the match below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, NXT Battleground, Stephanie Vaquer, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading