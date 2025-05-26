Stephanie Vaquer Retains Women’s Title Over Jordynne Grace At NXT Battleground

Jordynne Grace presented one hell of a challenge to Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Title at Battleground, but the champ walked away with her title reign intact. Vaguer beat Grace on Sunday’s PPV, pulling out all the stops in an effort to put her challenger away. She ultimately picked up the win with the Spiral Tap to retain.

Vaquer’s title reign stands at 76 days, having defeated Giulia for the championship at NXT Roadblock in March. You can see highlights from the match below: