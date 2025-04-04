Stephanie Vaquer Plans To Get A Tattoo Of Her Royal Rumble Number After Debut

Stephanie Vaquer made her Royal Rumble debut this year and plans to get the number tattooed on her to commemorate it. Vaquer entered at #24 in the match and lasted 24 minutes, before being eliminated by Nia Jax. In an interview with No Contest Wrestling (via Fightful, Vaquer spoke about how much the match meant to her.

She said: “It was a really big experience in my life and career. When I was a child, the Royal Rumble was my favorite show. When Shawn Michaels texted me to say I was in the Royal Rumble, ‘Oh my God.’ An amazing experience. I will tattoo my number. For sure. A big pop. People don’t know me, but now people know me. I know when I go to the ring, maybe people don’t know me so it’s okay. People need to see me in the ring. When I came to the ring and people (cheered), I said, ‘Oh, people know me.’ Big surprise and I feel really good. WWE fans are so kind and they really appreciate my hard work.“