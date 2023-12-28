Stephen Amell Pulls Curtain Back On Christopher Daniels All In 2018 Match

Stephen Amell last stepped in the ring at the first ever All In and is revealing some aspects of the Christopher Daniels booking on that night.

The Heels star, which has since been canceled by Starz, brought his star power as a celebrity to bolster the card as he clashed in a singles match against decorated veteran Christopher () Daniels. As an ardent long time wrestling fan, Amell had also wrestled twice prior for WWE and ROH respectively before this progenitor AEW card.

Speaking to Highspots with a transcription via Wrestling Inc, Stephen Amell got into the full timeline for his contest against the decorated former AEW and TNA champion. You can check out some of the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

Amell’s thoughts on the match itself and how it all came to be at All In: “One of the great days of my life…That was my thing with Christopher Daniels, I would only agree to the match if I lost, He said, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I said, ‘Chris, I’m not doing the match — I have to lose.'”

Amell’s response when ‘The Fallen Angel’ was said to have suggested some sort of fugazi finish for the match: “I got a near fall too. I hit him with a Perfect Plex and I got a, ‘One, two, oh,’ which is the highlight of my wrestling career.”