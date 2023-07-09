Stephen Amell Says He’ll Be at WWE Raw on July 17

– Heels Stephen Amell announced on his Facebook page on Friday, July 7 that he’ll be be at Raw ahead of next week’s San Diego Comic-Con. Stephen Amell wrote, “Heading to Monday Night Raw in Atlanta on July 17th.”

The actor is currently promoting Season 2 of wrestling-themed Starz television series, Heels. Season 2 debuts on the network on July 28. He’s also scheduled to promote the show later that week at San Diego Comic-Con, with a panel on Heels scheduled for Saturday, July 22.

Amell is no stranger to WWE and pro wrestling. At SummerSlam 2015, Amell teamed up with Neville (aka PAC) against Stardust (Cody Rhodes) and King Barrett in a winning tag team effort. Also, earlier this month, Amell revealed that he’s working on a new project with WWE that’s supposed to drop around the same time as Season 2 of Heels (h/t POST Wrestling).

The July 17 edition of WWE Raw is being held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.