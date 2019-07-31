wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Appearing on Shark Week Show, Adam Cole Meets Fans at EVOLVE 131

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin Raw Reunion

– Steve Austin is set to appear on tonight’s Discovery Channel Shark Week programming. The Shark Week Twitter account noted that Austin will join actor Josh Duhamel on Shark After Dark at 11 PM ET:

– WWN Live has posted a new video of Adam Cole meeting fans at EVOLVE 131, the 10th Anniversary show that aired on the WWE Network:

Adam Cole, EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show, Steve Austin

