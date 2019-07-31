wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Appearing on Shark Week Show, Adam Cole Meets Fans at EVOLVE 131
July 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Steve Austin is set to appear on tonight’s Discovery Channel Shark Week programming. The Shark Week Twitter account noted that Austin will join actor Josh Duhamel on Shark After Dark at 11 PM ET:
We’re going to be LIVE with #Capsized star @joshduhamel and @steveaustinBSR. Tweet us your questions and they’ll answer tonight on #SharkAfterDark. pic.twitter.com/RU8ZpALjkp
— Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 31, 2019
– WWN Live has posted a new video of Adam Cole meeting fans at EVOLVE 131, the 10th Anniversary show that aired on the WWE Network:
