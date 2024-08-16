Steve Austin Confirms He Was Contacted For Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Stone Cold Steve Austin confirmed that he was contacted for an appearance at this year’s Wrestlemania 40 event. It was rumored that Austin was slotted for an appearance in the main event to give The Rock a stunner. Instead, The Undertaker got the spot and chokeslammed Rock.

Austin said: “It was close. They certainly reached out to me. We had conversations. My wife and I had some things going on and I didn’t need to go to Philly at that time. I have said, I miss Mania and Philly was a good town for me back in the day and I appreciate those fans. Couldn’t make it down on that one. WrestleMania this year is in Vegas.“