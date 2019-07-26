Various News: Steve Austin Interview With Hulk Hogan Drops On Tuesday, Tickets On Sale For CM Punk Meet and Greet at Starrcast, Tickets Also On Sale For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

– Stone Cold Steve Austin’s interview with Hulk Hogan will be available to listen to this Tuesday. He revealed that he recorded the interview this past Monday on RAW.

I went down to Tampa a few days early for @WWE #RAWReunion to do a podcast with the one and only @HulkHogan. Don’t miss it on iTunes, @podcastone, and all major podcast platforms this Tuesday. #prowrestling #hulkamania #whatchagonnado #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/jTkX8EVXKF — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 26, 2019

– Tickets for a meet and greet with CM Punk at Starrcast III on August 31 went on sale today at Starrcast.com. The first session happens at 9 AM with the second at 1:30 AM. They include a professional photo op, autograph and an exclusive collectible. A Starrcast GOLD or PLATINUM bracelet is required to attend the Punk panel that afternoon at 12 PM CT.

– Tickets for NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in September in Lowell, MA (September 27), New York, NY (September 28) and Philadelphia, PA (September 29) went on sale today. The New York and Philly events are already sold out. You can buy tickets for Lowell here.