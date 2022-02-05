Steve Austin Reveals Which Current WWE Star He’d Face If He Came Out Of Retirement

Stone Cold Steve Austin answered fan questions on the WWE TikTok today, including which wrestler he’d face if he came out of retirement. According to the Rattlesnake, he would want to face Brock Lesnar. The two were actually scheduled for a match in 2002, but Austin walked out of WWE that night and it never happened. Here are more from the rapid fire Q&A:

Classic Superstar he wishes he fought: ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham

Favorite WWE entrance theme of all time: “So many good ones, I’m gonna go with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart.”

Funniest superstar: Mick Foley

Favorite non-wrestling moment of his career: Driving a zamboni.

Hardest he’s ever been hit in the ring: “That’s easy. Booker T.”

Favorite travel partner: “Because he’s always in such a bad mood, Billy Gunn.”

Strangest place he ever drank a beer: “I drank so many beers in so many strange places, none of ’em are strange.”