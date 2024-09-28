– During a recent interview with Too Much Access, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed working with his Grown Ups 2 colleague, Adam Sandler. According to Austin, Sandler is the nicest person he ever met in Hollywood. Below are some highlights (via ):

Steve Austin on Adam Sandler: “I always tell people, that’s the nicest guy I ever met in Hollywood. I didn’t do Hollywood, I lived in Marina Del Rey in the Venice area, so I didn’t go to parties, I didn’t go to the Hollywood hills. I didn’t do none of that s***, it wasn’t my scene. I was an athlete.”

His thoughts on Hollywood actors: “Those actors are a little different. I don’t mean that in a bad way, I just mean they’re different than an athlete, they’re wired different, or I’m wired differently than they are. Adam Sandler was the funniest, nicest guy I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve enjoyed each time I’ve gotten to work with him. He’s a super guy, a sweetheart.”

You can check out Steve Austin opposite Adam Sandler in Grown Ups 2, which is streaming now on Max.