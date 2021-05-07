Steve Cutler On Working With King Corbin on Smackdown, New Day Helping Him Out

Steve Cutler discussed his brief run as an acolyte of King Corbin, the New Day being a big help to him and more during his recent interview with Fightful. You can check out some highlights and the full video below:

On working with Corbin in the nights of the Lone Wolf angle: “He’s very good. He’s very smart and intelligent about how to protect himself. Especially even his finish with the End of Days. He’s very smart. He was always very good in NXT that way, too. He was always meant for main roster on that end. But, he was just fun to bounce ideas off of and just try to go to for things. We were supposed to go into the storyline with the Mysterios and Murphy, and we were excited for that because now it gave that Blake that little kind of an inkling to go to Murphy and then it gives us the Mysterios and I get to work with Rey Mysterio. I got to beat up Rey Mysterio a little bit, which was fun. I got done, I was just like, ‘Wow. I threw Rey Mysterio into a guard rail, not even thinking about that moment until just now,’ when we got done. But, it was fun.

On the New Day reaching out to him: “We kind of saw the writing on the wall, where the story was going. Then once Big E messaged me just to stay in touch. We kept in touch the whole time. Again, he’s one of the first people to reach out to me when I got let go. He’s just an awesome dude. I respect him so much. Just for him and Kofi to be so caring and giving when we first got there, because they’ve been in that spot and now they know they have to elevate us. That’s something that was a fresh air for Blake and I, because we never really had that in NXT. We were always the ones that elevated everybody else, but then we always oh-this-isn’t-for-you type thing. So, it was the first time we got the taste of that and I was like, ‘God, this is wrestling. This is so cool. This is how business is done and we can all make money together.’ We were slated, we saw how after Cesaro and Shinsuke won the tag titles we were like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s gonna be us.’ But, now you look at it, you learn from it and you’re moving on.”