Steve Maclin Gives Santana Props For Answering His Challenge At TNA Rebellion

Mike Santana defeated Steve Maclin in his surprise return at TNA Rebellion, and Maclin recently weighed in on the moment. Maclin spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert, Joel Pearl, and Sean Ross Sapp on In The Weeds and talked about the match with Santana as well as Santana’s return to the company. You can see some highlights below:

On Santana answering his challenge: “Surprise to me, just because I knew I demanded a match and I thought it would have been somebody from the back that I had known before. It was a fresh new matchup at Rebellion. It’s good to get fresh faces, especially old faces, and here he is on a singles run. We’re kind of very similar in many ways where we both dealt with a bunch of bullshit in our life and overcome it. Whether it’s out of our control or in our control and we’ve fixed it. Now, here he is coming to show the world who he is. He did and he shut me right up. Not the outcome I wanted from it, but props to him for having the balls to come out there.”

On his reaction to the match: “It was a cool moment to be a part of on my end because I’ve been in those shoes. To come out to a new audience, even though they knew who he was previously, it’s still a new audience. You still have those thoughts in your head, ‘Do they remember who I am? Are they going to care?’ You’re going to get those kind of feelings. Even watching him fall off the one balcony trying to get up to the crowd kind of popped me. It was cool to see him firing up, feeling it, and enjoying the moment.”