Steve Maclin’s TNA Contract Reportedly Up In May

Steve Maclin’s contract with TNA is up later this year, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the former Impact World Champion’s deal is up in May. There’s no word as of now whether the two have talks about extending the deal.

Maclin signed with Impact/TNA in 2020 following his WWE release and had a run with the World Championship last year, winning the title after Josh Alexander vacated it due to injury and holding it for 54 days. He was previously with WWE as part of the Forgotten Sons stable that was removed from TV after controversy around Jaxson Ryker that got him heat with the company and roster.