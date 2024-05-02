Steve Maclin Reflects On What Makes a Good Locker Room Leader

Steve Maclin is one of the veterans in the TNA locker room, and he recently talked about his approach to being a leader. Maclin re-signed with the company last week, and he spoke in an interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert, Joel Pearl, & Sean Ross Sapp on In the Weeds about how what he views as important traits for someoone who leads behind the scenes.

“If you’re saying you’re a leader, you’re not leader,” Maclin said. “I fully believe in leading by example. I show up to work on time. I do my job to my fullest abilities, and I try to show out, whether I’m stealing the show in the opener, the midcard, or the main event. It doesn’t matter where I’m at. I know eyes are on my match and people want to talk about me and my opponent.”

He continued, “That’s what happened at Rebellion with Santana coming back. People were talking about us and that moment. He’s even talking about me. Yes, I lost, but you’re still talking about me. I want to lead by example and I’m going to do what I can to steal the show when I am on the card, but with respect to where I am on the card.”

Maclin will team with Frankie Kazarian against Josh Alexander and Eric Young on Friday night at TNA Under Siege, which airs live on TNA+.